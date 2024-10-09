Jr Women's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand reach final with contrasting wins

Ranchi, Oct 9 (IANS) Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the final with contrasting victories in their respective semifinal matches on the ninth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh confirmed their spot in the final after a 1-1 (5-4 Shoot Out) win against the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Surekha Bahala (18’) scored to give the Hockey Association of Odisha the lead but Sneha Patel (59’) equalised for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the penultimate minute of the match and forced a penalty shootout.

With both teams scoring two goals each in the shootout, the match advanced to sudden death. Khushi Katariya, Kajal, and Huda Khan scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh while their goalkeeper Krisha Parihar saved the third penalty to secure the win.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 to secure their spot in the final. Roshni Aind (7’) and Parwati Topno (43’) scored to grant Hockey Jharkhand a two-goal lead in the game.

Captain Nandni (58’) sounded the board to reduce the deficit by a goal for Hockey Haryana but they failed to change the outcome of the game any further.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.