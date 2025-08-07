Jr Women's National C'ship: Chattisgarh, Maharashtra hockey win on day seven

Kakinada, Aug 7 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Maharashtra won their respective matches while Hockey Punjab drew their match against Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey drew with Hockey Bengal as seventh day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw four Division ‘A’ league matches take place in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Punjab had a very close game against Hockey Chandigarh, with both teams being unable to score in the first half. In the second half, both teams came back with renewed energy, with Pawanpreet Kaur (32') scoring for Hockey Punjab in the third quarter and Hockey Chandigarh's Priyanka (58') equalising the game in the fourth and final quarter.

The match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Bengal was equally competitive, with Hockey Bengal's Laltlanchhungi (43') scoring the first goal of the match at the end of the third quarter, only for the game to be equalized once again with a goal by Uttar Pradesh Hockey's Kumari Peetambari (47') in the fourth quarter.

In the third game, Chhattisgarh Hockey had a dominating match against Hockey Karnataka, winning 6-1. Madhu Sidar (6', 29', 39', 51') scored four goals, while Sheetal Yadav (48') and Manisha Patel (41') scored one goal each for Chhattisgarh Hockey. The lone goal for Hockey Karnataka was scored by Vyshnavi Arul (12').

The final match of the day saw Hockey Maharashtra defeat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-1, with Sanjana Raikwar (22', 52') and Sanika Chandrakant Mane (17', 57') scoring two goals each, while Sanjana Deshya Khetawat (13') scored the fifth goal for Hockey Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the lone goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh was scored by Ankitha Bommu (42').

