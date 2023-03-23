Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Hockey Haryana, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Hockey won their respective matches in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women's Zonal Championships 2023 continued in various zones on Thursday.

Also, top teams like Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Mizoram as teams continued to register wins on Day 5 in the North, South, East, and West zones.

A look at the results in the various groups:

North Zone: Haryana, Punjab lead the charge

In the first game of the day, Hockey Haryana registered a thrilling 2-1 win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Ritika (18', 59') scored a brace for Hockey Haryana, while Manisha Patel (25') was the lone goalscorer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The second match of the day witnessed Hockey Uttarakhand beating Hockey Chandigarh 3-1. Amandeep Kaur (1'), Prachi (51'), and Minakshi (52') scored a goal each for Hockey Uttarakhand, while Tamanna (11') scored the only goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the third game of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1. Sweena Rani (29', 54') scored a brace, while Lakhvir Kaur (18') and Sukhjeet Kaur (40') scored one goal each for Hockey Punjab. For Delhi Hockey, Captain Subham (45+') scored a consolation goal.

South Zone: Karnataka, Kerala secure wins

In South Zone Championships held at Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka secured a stunning 4-3 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the first match of the day.

Captain Yamuna (18', 32') netted a brace, while Deepika R (16') and Sowmya HV (57') scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka. Dokku Himaja (46'), Patan Mujiya Begum (48'), and Tanniru Sai Sreevani (51') scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the second game, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 17-0. Priya Dharsini K set up the win for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu with six goals (9', 11', 12', 14', 25', 49'), while Skipper Gobika M netted four goals (13', 40', 51', 58'). Sowmiya (55', 56', 60') scored a hat-trick, while Abirami A (46', 47') contributed to the win by scoring a brace. Nandhini Priya (23') and Sangamithra M (44') scored one goal each.

The third match witnessed Kerala Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 2-0. Suryamol T S (15') and Abhay Jyothi AS (45') scored a goal each for Kerala Hockey.

East Zone: Odisha, Bengal, Mizoram on the rise

In the East Zone Championship, Hockey Bengal secured a close 2-1 win against Assam Hockey in the first match of the day in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand.

Sumaiya Sultana (34') and Tajmina Khatun (46') scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal. On the other hand, Ritu Bawri (58') scored the sole goal for Assam Hockey.

In the second game, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Jharkhand 3-1. Supriya Kujur (12'), Munmuni Das (44'), and Monica Tirkey (49') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha. For Hockey Jharkhand, Roshni Aind (52') was the lone goalscorer.

In the third match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bihar 9-0. Lalrinpuii (7', 58') and Vanlalhriatpuii (16', 25') scored a brace each for Hockey Mizoram, while B. Lalrinpuii (13'), Vanlalrinhlui (21'), Lal Tlanchhungi (26'), Lalpeksangi Lalpeksangi (31'), and Captain Lalthantluangi (39') scored one goal each.

West Zone: Madhya Pradesh emerge victorious

In the West Zone Championships, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Rajasthan 11-1 at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu led the team with four goals (5', 30', 36', 46'), while Soniya Kumre (15', 28') and Swati (17', 24') scored a brace each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Leena Jadhav (25'), Huda Khan (35'), and Palak Gupta (43') also scored one goal each.

