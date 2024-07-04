Jr Women & Men North Zone Hockey: Chandigarh, U.P win in women's section; Uttarakhand men shine

Jhansi, July 4 (IANS) Hockey Chandigarh and hosts Uttar Pradesh Hockey won their respective matches in the women’s category while Hockey Uttarakhand secured victory in the men’s category on Day 4 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 here on Thursday.

In the first women’s encounter, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Himachal 4-0. Hockey Chandigarh took the lead before halftime with goals from Payal (17’) and Kamaljeet Kaur (22’). The second half saw Chandigarh double their lead on the back of Pooja’s (43’, 48’) brace.

Uttar Pradesh outplay Punjab

In another women’s encounter, Uttar Pradesh Hockey outplayed Hockey Punjab 5-1 in a preliminary stage match.

Captain Vandana Patel (1’, 17’, 25’, 34’) delivered a spectacular performance while Komal Pal (59’) also etched her name on the scoresheet. In the final minutes of the match, Sukhveer Kaur (60’) scored a consolatory goal for Hockey Punjab.

Uttarakhand men win

In a men’s encounter, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 11-0. Arpit Kumar Kohli (7’, 9’, 22’) and Mahendra Singh Bisht (37’, 51’, 55’) were clinical in their finishing to score three goals apiece. Also, amongst the scorers were Captain Naveen Prasad (27’), Ankit (41’), Neeraj Ram (45’), Pankaj Kumar (52’) and Rohit Shah (53’).

Later in the day, Hockey Chandigarh is scheduled to take on Hockey Punjab in the second Men’s encounter.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey overcome Haryana

Yesterday’s last men’s encounter of the day saw Hockey Haryana lose to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-0. Akash Pal (6’) gave Uttar Pradesh Hockey an early lead before Abishek Khateek (43’), Ashu Maurya (47’) and Ujjwal Pal (56’) ensured victory.

