J.P. Nadda chairs BJP's 'Sangathan Parv Workshop' in Delhi to discuss organisational elections

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) As the process of electing the next party chief intensifies, the BJP held a workshop 'Sangathan Parv' in Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister and party president J.P. Nadda, a day before the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will be declared on Saturday.

The BJP held its national workshop for its organisational elections at the party headquarters extension under the chairmanship of Union Minister Nadda.

The meeting was held on Friday on the issue of the elections within the organisation, with dates for elections in the BJP Mandals along with the BJP state presidents to be finalised in the meeting.

This meeting lasted for more than five hours in the BJP Extension Building.

Apart from the national office bearers, the state president and state organisation general secretary from every state, in-charge, and co-in-charge of all the states and state election officers and co-officers were also present in this meeting.

Workshops were also organised regarding organisation elections, where all national office bearers from across the country, presidents of all states, and organisation ministers took part.

The meeting also saw the presence of all the BJP state in-charges, co-in-charges, national presidents of fronts, and election officers.

The Organisation festival meeting was organised at BJP Extension Headquarters.

A workshop was organised on Friday in the BJP Extension Building with about 125 top leaders associated with the organisation, including BJP national office bearers and state presidents, regarding the election process of the organisation.

According to a party source, the process of election of Mandal Presidents will be completed from December 1 to December 15. The process of election of district presidents will be held from December 16 to December 30. After that, the process of election of state presidents will start.

The Workshop will be held on December 30 to elect the state president.

The process of election of state president is expected to be completed by January 15.

According to the sources, the next BJP President can be announced by the end of January or February.

National Election Officer, K Laxman and all three co-election officers appointed for the BJP President's election were also present in the meeting.

The discussions in the meeting mainly focussed on information about all the activities related to the local active membership campaign and organisational elections etc.

According to sources, emphasis has been laid on making as many active members as possible. However, the target of active members has been completed up to 45 per cent and instructions have been given to complete the target by November 30 this year.

Speaking further, the source said that for electing the Mandal President, the party has fixed the age of 35 years to 45 years, while for the Mandal elections, it is necessary to be an active member in the party working for BJP.

For electing the district president, the party has set the age limit from 45 years to 60 years and the worker must be an active member of the party for six years.

State workshops will be organised till November 27 and district workshops will be organised till November 2, in which the main issues will be discussed on how to take the election process forward.

During the meeting, JP Nadda, along with other leaders, also gave floral tributes to the former leaders.

The event aimed to bring together key party stakeholders from across the country to discuss and strategise for the upcoming organisation elections.

The workshop is expected to provide a platform for party leaders to share experiences, discuss challenges, and outline strategies for effective election management.

With the participation of top BJP leadership, this event is likely to have a significant impact on the party's organisational structure and election preparedness, the source added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.