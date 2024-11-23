Delhi L-G slams former CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Taking a direct jibe at the ruling Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has said that Chief Minister Atishi is a "thousand times better" than her predecessor and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"I am very happy that the Chief Minister of Delhi is a woman. I can say with confidence that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor...," he said on Friday while addressing the 7th Convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

During his tenure as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal was constantly at loggerheads with L-G Saxena, and the two made strong remarks against each other.

The Delhi L-G took to social media platform X, to inform about the event.

He said that this convocation marks a celebration of progress and the vital role women play in shaping a technologically advanced and equitable future.

"Presided over the 7th Convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), in the presence of Delhi CM @AtishiAAP and Yogesh Singh, V-C, DU. Young bright women graduating today will be breaking barriers, redefining gender roles, and stepping into a rapidly changing world with technical expertise and determination. Their bright, young minds are a testament to the innovation and resilience needed to lead in this era of transformation.," L-G Saxena said in a post on X.

"These young women carry not only the promise of bright futures but also a new-found responsibility to contribute to their parents and families, society, and nation-building. This convocation marks a celebration of progress and the vital role women play in shaping a technologically advanced and equitable future. My good wishes to the graduating students and their parents, as indeed to the faculty and the management of IGDTUW," he added.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail last month, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

After being released from prison, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the Assembly elections next year.

Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister. The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held next year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' session is to be convened from November 29 to December 3, according to a notification released by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

"Members are informed that the sitting of the Third Part of Fifth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be reconvened on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi," read the official notification.

