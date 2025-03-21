Jordanian FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Amman, March 21 (IANS) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for immediate international intervention to halt Israel's military operations and reopen border crossings for humanitarian aid.

During calls with several of his counterparts Thursday, Safadi warned of the catastrophic consequences of Israel resuming its military operations in Gaza and blocking humanitarian aid delivery, underscored the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and condemned the resumption of hostilities and the use of food as a weapon, according to a statement by the ministry.

The discussions also addressed regional and international efforts to facilitate aid access and de-escalate tensions. Safadi cautioned against Israel's illegal measures in the West Bank, warning they could further destabilise the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

He spoke with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, and Austria's newly appointed Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

In his conversation with the Bulgarian foreign minister, Safadi condemned the killing of a Bulgarian national who worked for the United Nations Office for Project Services in an Israeli attack on the UN office two days ago.

He extended Jordan's condolences and urged Israel to ensure the safety of international organisations and their personnel in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed and over 30 wounded in an Israeli airstrike that struck a crowd of mourners in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Gaza health authorities.

The strike hit the Salatin area of Beit Lahia during a gathering to mourn victims of earlier Israeli attacks, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Israel's military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.