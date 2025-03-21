Egypt, Qatar discuss joint efforts on Gaza ceasefire over phone

Cairo, March 21 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed joint efforts to reinforce the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

During a phone conversation on Thursday, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza and their countries' collaborative efforts to ensure the truce's implementation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two sides also discussed measures to promote the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, as well as preparations for an international reconstruction conference set to take place in Cairo.

The two ministers emphasised the importance of continued coordination to prevent further escalation in the region, and agreed on the need for a political settlement that ensures long-term stability through the establishment of a Palestinian state as a final solution to the conflict.

Since Tuesday, Israel has launched massive airstrikes across Gaza, killing more than 500 people and shattering a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January 19.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed and over 30 wounded in an Israeli airstrike that struck a crowd of mourners in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Gaza health authorities.

The strike hit the Salatin area of Beit Lahia during a gathering to mourn victims of earlier Israeli attacks, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Israel's military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The attack came amid renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza, which officials say target Hamas militants.

