US military launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah, Saada

Sanaa, March 21 (IANS) The US military launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and the northern Saada province, both of which are strongholds of the Houthis, on Thursday evening.

It was reported that four US airstrikes targeted the Alkateeb coastal area on the northwestern outskirts of Hodeidah, where several military complexes are located.

Meanwhile, the US military struck the al-Asayed area in Saada for the second time since early morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrikes coincided with the Israeli military's interception of a missile from Yemen, which triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem and part of the occupied West Bank.

Earlier in the day, Houthis claimed that they attacked Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a long-range ballistic missile in the morning, saying it aimed to force Israel to stop its war on Gaza, reopen border crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.

The Houthi group also launched strikes against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea early Thursday, marking the fifth such strike since Saturday.

The US military has resumed air attacks on Houthi targets since Saturday, claiming its campaign aims to protect international shipping. The new round of US airstrikes has killed dozens of people, according to Houthi-run health authorities.

The Houthi rebel group controls a large swath of Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port, after a civil war broke out in 2014.

US President Donald Trump warned the Houthis on Saturday to cease attacks or face intensified consequences, declaring, "Hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before."

Earlier on Wednesday, Yemen's Houthi group said that it has targetted the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea for the fourth time in the past 72 hours.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the operation was conducted with cruise missiles and drones, claiming it had succeeded in thwarting a "hostile US air attack."

