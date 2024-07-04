Jonty Rhodes joins World Masters League T20 as brand ambassador for 2024 season

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The World Masters League T20 has announced the appointment of South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador for its 2024 season. He will witness and call the thrilling action as the league gets underway in August 2024.

The World Masters League T20 will feature six dynamic teams -- Indraprasth Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates. The World Masters League T20 will showcase star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, England, and more.

Jonty Rhodes said is looking forward to witnessing the greats of the game take the field in the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Speaking on joining as the brand ambassador of the World Masters League T20, Rhodes said, "I am honored to be a part of the World Masters League T20 as the brand ambassador. This tournament brings together some of the finest cricketing talents from around the globe, and I am thrilled to support and promote such an exciting event."

Renowned for his exceptional fielding and dynamic presence on the cricket field, Rhodes brings unparalleled expertise. He represented South Africa in 52 Tests and 245 ODIs from 1992 to 2003. With a batting average of 35.66 in Tests and 35.11 in ODIs, he amassed over 8,000 international runs. Rhodes is celebrated for revolutionising fielding standards globally.

Speaking about the South African legend, World Masters League CEO Rajeev Mishra said, "We are delighted to welcome Jonty Rhodes as our brand ambassador. His immense contribution to cricket and his vibrant personality align perfectly with the spirit of the World Masters League T20."

Meanwhile, iconic cricketer Herschelle Gibbs will illuminate the cricket field during the World Masters League T20. Joining Gibbs on this prestigious platform are former India cricketer Munaf Patel, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and former Sri Lanka stars Angelo Perera and Dhamika Prasad, adding to the allure of the event.

Former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary, and Robin Bist all have all signed up for the World masters league T20 Draft.

