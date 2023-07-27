Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has revealed that star pacer Jofra Archer is "on course" to be fit for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Archer played a key role in helping England to a first World Cup title in 2019, with the right-arm pacer claiming 20 wickets in the tournament to be among the leading wicket-takers, before playing a key role in the Ashes series with Australia later that summer.

But the 28-year-old fast bowler has been battling injuries for much of the last few years, having several elbow surgeries and a stress fracture of the back.

Farbrace, who coaches Archer at County side Sussex and played a key role in England's white-ball setup before their World Cup success in 2019, said the towering quick is recovering well and likely to feature at this year's tournament in India.

"He is going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup, which is fantastic news," Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Archer most recently featured for his country in white-ball tours of South Africa and Bangladesh at the start of this year until a back injury flared up in May that caused him to miss the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

However, Farbrace believes if Archer is to brush off his ongoing injury concerns and remain fit in the future then England must plot a path that helps him maintain his fitness.

"He is going nicely. I think England will need to work out how to get the best out of him over the next few years if he is to go to that next Ashes series (in 2025)," Farbrace said.

