Joao Felix on target as Barca thrash Betis

Madrid, Sep 17 (IANS) Joao Felix scored on Saturday night as his side Barcelona ran riot with a 5-0 win at home to Betis in Spanish La Liga match.

The Portuguese forward, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, opened his Barca account in the 25th minute from a narrow angle after Betis keeper, Rui Silva had blocked his first effort, reports Xinhua.

Robert Lewandowski doubled Barca's lead before the break after being put through on goal, and Ferran Torres made it 3-0 at the start of the second half with a brilliant free kick round the outside of the Betis defensive wall.

Raphinha made it 4-0 with another shot from outside the penalty area in the 66th minute and Joao Cancelo scored his first Barca goal with a solo effort, nine minutes from time.

Valencia stunned Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 win in the Mestalla Stadium to end Atletico's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Hugo Duro put Valencia 2-0 up with goals after five and 34 minutes and Javir Guerra rounded off a slightly surprising win with Valencia's third goal, nine minutes after halftime.

Athletic Club Bilbao overcame the loss of winger, Nico Williams through injury to claim a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Cadiz.

The goals came in the second half, after Oihan Sancet had hit the bar twice before the break. Gorka Guruzeta opened the header from Oscar de Marcos' cross, before Asier Villalibre nodded home after a defensive error and then set up Inaki Williams for the third in injury time.

Vedat Muriqi's outstretched foot gave Mallorca their first win of the season, as they took three points away to Celta Vigo, who still have to find their feet following the arrival of Rafa Benitez as coach.

