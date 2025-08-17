Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Women's C'ship

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India U17 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson on Sunday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Women's Championship Bhutan 2025, which is scheduled from August 20 to 31 in Thimphu.

Alexandersson, who historically guided the India U20s to their first AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualification in two decades earlier this month, will now lead the U17s as they gear up for the SAFF championship in the lead-up to the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held in October in Kyrgyzstan.

In a new format that will provide the players more game time, the SAFF U17 Women's Championship will feature four teams - India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh - competing in a double round-robin league. Each team will play six matches, and the one with the most points will be crowned champions.

India u17 women will begin the campaign against Nepal on August 20, followed by Bangladesh on August 22, Bhutan on August 24 and 27, Nepal on August 29, and finally, Bangladesh again on August 31.

All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Beena Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Jada Fernandes.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeper coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and conditioning coach: Saifulla

India's schedule at the SAFF U17 Women's Championship Bhutan 2025 (in IST):

August 20: Nepal vs India (14:30)

August 22: India vs Bangladesh (14:30)

August 24: Bhutan vs India (14:30)

August 27: India vs Bhutan (17:30)

August 29: India vs Nepal (17:30)

August 31: Bangladesh vs India (14:30)

