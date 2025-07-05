JLo shares details of 'very difficult time' after Ben Affleck split in her new track

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has furnished details about the "very difficult time" after her split from Ben Affleck in her latest song.

The 55-year-old singer/actress split from the Hollywood actor in April 2024 after less than two years of marriage and the break-up came shortly after she cancelled her ‘This Is Me ... Now’ tour to spend more time with her family, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, she is now preparing to hit the road again and she's been working on new music, which she debuted at a fan listening party in Los Angeles. An attendee from the show told US Weekly one of Jennifer's new songs called ‘Wreckage of You’ touches on the tough times she's been through recently, saying, "’Wreckage of You’ is a pop ballad that she told us she co-wrote and recorded two weeks ago. She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her”.

They continued, “She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself. Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger”.

"She feels very free right now and on this summer tour, she wants to perform some new material that she’s been working on because a lot of these new songs express how she feels”, they added.

Another listening party guest told the publication, "’Wreckage of You’ is a very emotional, empowering song about walking away from a relationship and coming out a stronger person”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer kicks off her Up All Night tour in Pontevedra, Spain on July 8. The shows will be performed across Europe before heading to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

She will then return to the US later in the year to kick off her Up All Night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 30.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.