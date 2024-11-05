J&K: Samba's Shakuntala Devi sets examples of women enterprise with her pickle business

Jammu, Nov 5 (IANS) Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir has become an inspiration for women today. A pickle-making unit, she launched with assistance from the government's horticulture department has turned into a highly rewarding enterprise and today, she is earning about Rs 40,000 per month from this venture.

The popularity of her pickles has increased so much that people are coming to buy pickles from her house itself.

The success of Shakuntala Devi’s enterprise is evident from the fact that she is also providing employment opportunities to many other women of the village. Many women are working in her pickle-making unit and in turn getting strengthened monetarily.

Her story of ‘atmanirbharata’ is inspiring not only the women folk of her village but also many adjoining areas. She is also encouraging other women to take up the initiative.

Shakuntala Devi makes many types of pickles along with seasonal pickles and now she is thinking of expanding her unit further so that she can expand her venture beyond Samba district. Her dream is to generate many more women-run self-reliant centres, not just in Jammu and Kashmir but in other states too.

Shrestha Gaur, the horticulture development officer, sharing the success story of Shakuntala Devi said that the Central scheme keeps on exploring capable women and honing their skills further.

“Housewives and women folk in villages are adept in processing. We are looking to harness their innate skills to explore potential and entrepreneurial spirit,” she said.

She further informed that these women are being provided with machinery and logistics to help scale up their enterprises.

Today, there are more than 40-50 women in the Samba district who have taken up this initiative. Pickle making is just one enterprise. There are many other processing businesses including fruit juice and others, which women members of the family are happily taking up.

