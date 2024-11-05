Houses will be razed to ground if shelter given to terrorists: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the houses of those sheltering terrorists will be destroyed and that the people should stand up against terrorists.

“I have directed the forces not to harm any innocent, but the culprits will not be spared. If anyone provides shelter to terrorists, then his house will be razed to the ground. There will be no compromise on it,” said the L-G while addressing a function in Baramulla.

He said some people make statements that atrocities are being committed on those providing shelter to terrorists. “However, this is not an atrocity, but a demand for justice and such justice will continue,” he asserted.

“Our neighbour is trying to disturb peace in J&K, but it does not worry us. It is the people here who are doing it in the neighbour’s direction, which is the real cause of concern. It is not just the job of the security forces and the administration, but the people as well to identify such people.

“If the people give them shelter and then say we are doing injustice to them, that is not right,” he said.

Asking the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand up against terror, he asked whether anyone has the right to kill those who work to improve connectivity in the region.

He was referring to the October 20 killings of six non-local workers and a local doctor by two terrorists at Gagangir in Ganderbal district where a tunnel is being built to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road.

“If people do not stand up against such elements, this scenario will never change. I think those who only issue statements for formality's sake are worse than the terrorists”, he said.

