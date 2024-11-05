Brunei to introduce new coin composition

Bandar Seri Begawan, Nov 5 (IANS) Brunei will introduce a new metal composition for the coins in circulation, local media reported on Tuesday.

The new coins will be made from monolayer plated steel, which will improve durability while maintaining the same size, weight, and design, according to the Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB), Xinhua news agency reported.

As the issuer of Brunei Darussalam's currency, the agency prioritises maintaining banknotes and coins that are of the highest quality, durability, and security, the local daily Borneo Bulletin reported.

Brunei is a small economy located in Southeast Asia, primarily relying on the export of oil and downstream products as its pillar industries.

The Brunei government is committed to promoting economic diversification and financial stability.

