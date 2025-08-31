J&K rain fury: Schools in Jammu to remain shut on Monday; national highway closed for 6th day

Jammu, Aug 31 (IANS) Due to an adverse weather forecast, authorities on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in J&K’s Jammu division on September 1. The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway also remained shut for the sixth consecutive day.

Director School Education, Jammu division said in an order, “In continuation to earlier orders and keeping in view the incessant rains and landslides in hilly areas, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on 01-09-2025 (Monday)”.

The order also said that the situation is being closely monitored, and further decisions regarding the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the weather conditions.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department said in its bulletin, “One or two spells of light to moderate rain at many places are likely on August 31 and September 1, with the possibility of heavy rain over a few districts of Jammu division.

“On September 2, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/thunder at most places with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain over Kathua, Doda, Udhampur and Reasi with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Jammu, Samba, Ramban, Rajouri and Kishtwar. A few districts of South Kashmir and Poonch may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall/showers. Between September 3 to September 8, a brief spell of rain/thundershower at a few places is expected.”

An advisory issued by the MeT Department said, “There is a possibility of heavy rain during August 31 and September 1 and the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain on September 2 at a few places in the Jammu division. There is a possibility of cloudbursts/ flash floods/landslides/ mudslides/shooting stones at a few vulnerable places. Stay away from water bodies/Nallahs/River embankments/loose structures, etc. All concerned are advised to stay alert and updated.”

Meanwhile, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed on the 6th consecutive day on Sunday as officials said hectic efforts are on to restore the highway.

Over 2,000 vehicles are stranded at different places on the national highway.

The continued blockade of the highway has hit the essential supplies in the Valley, and prices of poultry, etc., have skyrocketed during the last few days.

