Rahul Gandhi only spreading negativity, says Bihar Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Congress' ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar has drawn sharp criticism from NDA leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who said that Rahul Gandhi is only spreading negativity.

Hitting out strongly at the Congress leader, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said, "Rahul Gandhi, by coming to Bihar, has only spread negativity. The way the respected mother of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji was abused from his stage clearly shows that these people do not believe in democracy. They are people with a monarchy mindset."

The Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra is being held in protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. The yatra, which began earlier this month, is supported by members of the INDIA bloc and has seen participation from prominent opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, who joined the yatra in Bihar’s Saran district, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Reacting to the campaign, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed its significance entirely.

“The yatra that began at zero will also end at zero. They will gain nothing out of this,” he said.

The yatra has so far passed through several districts, including Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Munger, Darbhanga, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, and West Champaran, among others. It is scheduled to culminate in Patna on September 1, after passing through Bhojpur.

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav projecting himself as the Chief Ministerial face of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary took another jibe: "I have already said that Bihar’s politics and the country’s politics are alike. In Delhi, there is a ‘Yuvraj’ whose family remained in power for 55 years. In Bihar, there is another who wants to crown himself as king..."

As the yatra nears its conclusion on Sunday, political temperatures continue to rise in Bihar, setting the stage for a fiery pre-election atmosphere.

