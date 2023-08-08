J&K L-G reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebration

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir.

L-G took appraisal of the campaigns and events planned by the district administrations and government departments in the run-up to Independence Day.

“We all must work together as a single unit for the successful conduct of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ across the UT and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jammu and Srinagar,” L-G said.

“I am confident that this year too people in huge numbers will participate in Independence Day events.”

He also directed the district administration and departments to organise activities under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.

L-G also asked for active involvement of common citizens, public representatives, youth clubs, civil society, self help groups, ncc scouts and guides, army veterans, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens and educational institutions in the celebration of Independence Day.

“Independence Day celebration is not a government function but the country’s most sacred festival which is observed by the entire society with the spirit of oneness, one emotion,” L-G said.

L-G asked the Culture Department to come up with the monographs on martyrs.

He also directed the officers for tricolor illumination of prominent buildings, tourist spots, border villages, and organising activities in the honour of the prominent personalities who contributed in nation building.

