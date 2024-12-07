J&K: Gun shop sealed for not renewing licence in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 7 (IANS) A gun shop was sealed on Saturday by authorities for not renewing its trade licence in J&K’s Jammu city.

Officials said that a gun shop was sealed for not renewing its trade licence as authorities set a deadline for all firearm licence holders to surrender their excess weapons within a week.

The owner of the gun shop in the Shiv Nagar area, Amarnath Bhargav, claimed that the district administration did not issue any notice to him before taking action.

The shop owner said he had applied for renewal of his trade licence after completing all formalities, but instead of renewing his licence authorities came and sealed his shop even without a notice.

The gun shop owner said he has been in the trade for the last 45 years.

The District Magistrate Jammu had directed all firearm licence holders to comply with the provision of the Arms Amendment Act 2019. As per the amended act, no individual is permitted to possess more than two firearms. The identified licence holders with more than two firearms must surrender their additional weapons within one week.

“These license holders are instructed to deposit their excess firearm at the nearest police station or authorised unit armoury in case of members of the armed forces. Upon surrender, they must also ensure proper endorsement on their licences to avoid cancellation and further legal action under the Arms Act,” reads the order.

During Lok Sabha, assembly, Panchayat or urban local bodies elections, all authorised firearm licence holders are required to deposit their weapons at the police station of their area and obtain a receipt thereof.

After the completion of the elections, the firearm holders are permitted to produce receipts at the concerned police stations and take possession of their weapons.

