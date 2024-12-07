Israel conducts airstrikes in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire

Jerusalem, Dec 7 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its Air Force struck a Hezbollah militant in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

According to the IDF, the militant posed a threat to the troops deployed in southern Lebanon in violation of the agreements and understandings between Israel and Lebanon, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

It added that the attack was part of IDF operations on Saturday against "several terrorist activities in southern Lebanon that posed a threat to Israel."

The statement noted that the IDF maintains the ceasefire conditions, remains deployed in southern Lebanon, and will operate against any threat against Israel and its citizens.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, went into effect on November 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high as both sides exchange accusations of ceasefire violations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.