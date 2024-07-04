J&K DGP highlights improved security scenario in UT

Jammu, July 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Police R.R. Swain, while providing updates on the security situation in the UT, on Wednesday said that the graph of terrorism within the region has come down and assured that the few remaining foreign terrorists would soon be neutralised.

Swain highlighted the challenge of individuals supporting terrorists for financial gain, emphasising that the police are taking strict measures against anyone aiding terrorism.

He affirmed the commitment to addressing coordinated support for terrorism and reiterated that any ideology promoting violence will not be tolerated.

The DGP also cited the massive participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections as proof of significant improvements in the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley.

