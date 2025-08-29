'Jitna kheloge, utna seekhoge…': Dhawan's special message on National Sports Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan marked National Sports Day with a special Instagram post that celebrated the joy of playing across disciplines, and shared a mantra of 'the more you play, the more you learn, the more you win'.

Sharing a series of images of himself indulging in cricket, football, pool, horse riding, and even pickleball, Dhawan showed his fans the versatility of sports and his deep passion for staying active in different ways.

"Jitna kheloge, utna seekhoge… jitna seekhoge, utna jeetoge! Aap kaunsa sport khelte ho?" he shared on Instagram.

Simple yet powerful, the message highlighted how sports teach life lessons—reminding everyone that every match played, every game attempted, contributes to personal growth and resilience.

Dhawan’s post resonated with fans not just for its vibrant images but also for the broader message—that sports are not limited to stadiums; they are pathways to discipline, teamwork, and self-discovery.

National Sports Day, observed annually on August 29 in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is a reminder of the power of sports to unite, inspire, and uplift.

First observed in 1995 and gaining national recognition in 2012, National Sports Day has evolved into a platform to reaffirm India’s commitment to health, fitness, and sporting excellence. With the launch of the Fit India Movement in 2019, the day has further transformed into a mass fitness revolution.

This year, the Fit India Mission is spearheading the celebrations with a three-day nationwide campaign from August 29–31, themed ‘Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main’ (One Hour on the Playground). The initiative aims to inspire citizens across age groups to dedicate at least an hour to physical activity and sports.

Dhawan, who retired from all forms of cricket in August last year after an illustrious cricket career spanning over a decade, has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs, respectively, in the three formats.

