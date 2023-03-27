Jitan Ram Manjhi now demands Nobel Prize for Nitish Kumar

Patna, March 27 (IANS) HAM chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday demanded a Nobel prize for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Manjhi, while participating in the discussion on the appropriation bill, said that after 'Bihar Kesri' Sri Krishna Sinha, the first Chief Minister of state post Independence, if anyone worked for the state, it is Nitish Kumar.

"After the first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh, Nitish Kumar is the only chief minister who has done exemplary work for the welfare of people of Bihar. Hence, he deserves a Nobel prize. I demand the same," he said.

However, Manjhi also said that there is some scope of improvement.

The post of Reservation Commissioner needs to be reinstated, he said. Besides, implementation of free higher education for poor students in colleges is also needed and the Bihar government should start the policies of 2014-15, he added.

Manjhi also stressed on land reforms for Dalit and Mahadalit communities and strong action against those who booked under SC/ST Act.

