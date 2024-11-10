Jharkhand: PM Modi’s election rally in Bokaro finds overwhelming public support

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Sunday found groundswell of support, as the huge gathering of people not only filled the ground but also the roads and streets got teeming with crowd. The visuals that surfaced from PM Modi's Bokaro rally showed people lining up the streets, eager to listen to the Prime Minister.

After the rally, many people apparently BJP supporters spoke to IANS and shared their experience of listening to PM Modi, for the first time while others reasoned as to why they don't look for any alternative beyond him.

Chandra Das, a local said, “PM Modi thinks and takes decision for the whole country. Unlike Congress, which has historically put the country in difficult circumstances, whether it be the 1975 Emergency or imposing dynasty politics, PM Modi works with the intention of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The double-engine government is crucial for speeding up state’s development.”

Prem Shankar Jha, another local stated, “Jharkhand is overwhelmed with Modi wave. There is going to be a BJP government here.”

He also extended support to BJP's poll pitch on infiltration in the state and said, “No work was done for the betterment of people previously in Jharkhand.”

Ajay Kumar praised PM Modi as a “successful global leader who works for every citizen, leaving no one behind.”

Addressing the public rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, Prime Minister laid out his “Modi ki Guarantee,” which included financial support for women to manage their households, job opportunities for youth without corruption, strong action against the corrupt, measures to halt infiltration, and affordable piped cooking gas. He also announced plans to promote solar power generation, aiming to eliminate monthly electricity bills for households.

“Development in Jharkhand needs ‘Sab ka Prayas’ (everyone’s efforts),” PM Modi said, cautioning people to stay vigilant against the Congress-JMM alliance’s attempts to return to power.

He also announced that air services would soon start in Bokaro, adding, “People wearing ‘Hawai chappal’ (slippers) will be able to fly in ‘Hawai Jahaj’ (planes).”

PM Modi highlighted the government’s goal to reduce Jharkhand residents' electricity bills to zero through household solar power generation.

“The government will provide Rs 75,000–80,000 to households to set up solar power systems, allowing residents to use it for their consumption and sell any surplus,” he said. “Where once you were paying the government for electricity, now the government will pay you.”

PM Modi promised all-around development in Jharkhand, including the revival of shuttered facilities like the Sindri fertilizer plant, which has created job opportunities for the youth.

Voting in Jharkhand’s 81-seat Assembly will take place over two phases on November 13 and November 20, with results declared on November 23.

