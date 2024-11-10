Authorities issue alert on measles outbreak in Malawian capital

Lilongwe, Nov 10 (IANS) Authorities in Lilongwe, the Malawian capital, have issued a public alert on the measles outbreak that has been recorded in nearly 20 locations in the city.

Twenty-one cases have been confirmed since October, with no deaths recorded yet, read a statement, dated November. 8, 2024, and signed by the District Commissioner (DC) for Lilongwe Lawford Palani.

The official warned that the situation is of public health concern, requiring everyone in the country to be vigilant to prevent further spread of the disease, especially within schools and surrounding communities. He also described the disease as highly infectious and that it can affect anyone, including children, causing severe disease complications, and even death.

According to the DC's statement, the disease is characterized by high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. As a contagious disease, it spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes in the company of others.

Meanwhile, the district's health office has embarked on mass vaccination for all eligible children aged between 9 months up to 15 years in the affected areas, in schools, and in other designated places within the community, Xinhua news agency reported.

Malawi suffered one of the worst measles outbreaks in 2010, with at least 134,000 cases and 304 deaths recorded, mostly children.

