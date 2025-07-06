Jharkhand govt official suspended for smoking in office, CM orders action

Ranchi, July 6 (IANS) A government employee in Jharkhand has been suspended after a video of him smoking a cigarette inside a government office went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, taking strong exception to the incident, asserted that such indiscipline in office premises would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"If any government employee is found violating official decorum or rules, strict action will be taken against them," the Chief Minister warned.

The incident is of the Jagannathpur block office in West Singhbhum district, where Jagmohan Soren, a public servant (Jan Sevak), was recorded on camera casually smoking a cigarette at his desk.

K. Deoraj Hessa, a social media user, had posted on X on July 5: "In the Jagannathpur block office of West Singhbhum district, an official is smoking at the desk while preaching about love. Please take cognisance of the matter and take action as per law."

The video, which showed Jagmohan Soren blowing smoke rings in total disregard of his surroundings, quickly drew criticism online after being shared on social media platforms. The user who posted the video clip tagged the Chief Minister, demanding immediate disciplinary action.

Responding swiftly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum district to take prompt action and submit a report on the same day.

Acting on the CM’s instructions, the district administration moved quickly. On Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner informed the Chief Minister that Jagmohan Soren had been suspended with immediate effect under Clause 9(a) of the Jharkhand Government Servant (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

In addition, the Deputy Development Commissioner has been instructed to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings against Jagmohan Soren.

This is one of the first instances in recent months where a government employee in Jharkhand has been suspended over such a matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.