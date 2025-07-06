AAP won't be deterred by 'pressure tactics': Gopal Rai on arrest of party's Gujarat MLA

Ahmedabad, July 6 (IANS) AAP's Gujarat unit in-charge Gopal Rai on Sunday cried foul over the arrest of the party MLA Chaitar Vasava in connection with an assault case.

Notably, Vasava, AAP MLA from Dediapada, was arrested by Narmada Police on Saturday night.

Rai, the former Delhi minister, alleged that Vasava was being treated inhumanely, and even his lawyer, Gopal Italia, was being prevented from attending the hearing.

Rai alleged that the BJP was baffled after defeat in the Visavadar bypolls and Vasava's arrest is just an example of that.

"The BJP, unnerved by the huge defeat, is taking such actions, but Vasava will not bow to any pressure tactics," he said.

On AAP's win in the Visavadar polls, he said the BJP had made all-out efforts and stooped to all means, but faced a debacle.

Slamming the government, he said, "All the pillars of democracy are under threat. The country is worried over restrictions on media, influencing the judiciary, misuse of central agencies and Operation Lotus."

He went on to say that Vasava was arrested because he flagged "corruption" in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

After Vasava was taken into custody, tension brewed between his supporters and law enforcement. Supporters of the AAP legislator gathered in large numbers outside the LCB office in Rajpipla, where Vasava was brought post-arrest.

In response to the late-night unrest, Section 144 was imposed in Dediapada to prevent unlawful assembly.

Vasava gained attention during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections when he defeated the BJP candidate, marking AAP's inroads into the tribal belts of the state.

