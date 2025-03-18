Jharkhand farmers embrace modern agriculture techniques with Central govt schemes

Garhwa (Jharkhand), March 18 (IANS) Farmers in Jharkhand's Garhwa are transforming their agricultural practices and reaping the rewards of Central government schemes aimed at improving their livelihoods. Through initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Kusum Yojana, these farmers are stepping away from traditional methods and adopting modern farming techniques, all while saving money and boosting productivity.

In BirBandha village, farmers are thriving thanks to the benefits of these schemes. With the support of the PM Kisan Kusum Yojana, many farmers now have access to solar-powered irrigation systems, which have significantly reduced their water costs. Meanwhile, the timely disbursement of funds through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has allowed them to invest in high-value crops like strawberries, marigold flowers, and vegetables. This financial assistance has been a game-changer, helping farmers embrace more sustainable and profitable practices.

IANS spoke with several beneficiaries who expressed their satisfaction with the government's support.

Pritam, one of the beneficiaries said: "We used to face electricity issues, but now, with solar power, we are not only saving on energy costs but also reducing our overall expenses. We are using new farming techniques that are helping us grow better crops."

Mahesh, another beneficiary, added: "The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is really helpful. We receive Rs 6,000 in three installments, which we use to buy quality seeds. We’ve also adopted modern techniques and equipment like mulching machines and drip irrigation, which have improved our yields."

The PM Kusum Yojana has been especially impactful, providing solar pumps to many farmers in the region. These pumps allow farmers to irrigate their fields at a fraction of the cost of conventional methods. Along with seeds, these subsidies are helping farmers in Garhwa shift toward modern farming, ensuring long-term sustainability.

District Agriculture Technology Officer Ajay Kumar Sahu highlighted the significance of these schemes. "The government runs various schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), which helps farmers save over 50 per cent of the water used for irrigation. Under PM Kusum Yojana, farmers receive up to 95-96 per cent grants for solar pumps, and with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, they receive Rs 6,000, which supports their farming efforts."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.