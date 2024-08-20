JGU to establish India's first Constitution Museum to commemorate 75th anniversary of Constitution of India

Sonipat, Aug 20 (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence, is establishing India's first Constitution Museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

‘The Constitution Academy and The Rights & Freedoms Museum’ is an unparalleled initiative and a landmark institution to be established in the annals of Indian constitutional history. Being established on the JGU campus, the museum will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on November 26, 2024, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The Indian Constitution is a landmark document, which defines the framework governing the Republic of India. Adopted on November 26, 1949, the Constitution outlines the fundamental laws of our country reflecting the values, principles, and governance framework. It guides the state’s functioning, thus ensuring all citizen’s rights and responsibilities. With its roots grounded in historical struggles, philosophical ideals, and societal aspirations, the Constitution embodies the nation’s collective journey toward democracy, justice, and equality.

Naveen Jindal, the Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, emphasised the significance of the Constitution as the unifying symbol of the Indian people, which served as the driving force behind this initiative.

“The Constitution Academy and the Rights and Freedoms Museum is a dedication to our journey of becoming united as a nation under the Constitution of India. Influenced by the legacy of our freedom struggle and the rich diversity of the people of India, the Constitution embodies the aspirations of a free and democratic India and legitimises our existence as a Republic. Despite our diversities spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Constitution stands as a unifying symbol of our national identity, reflecting the principle of ‘Unity in Diversity’ akin to our National Flag. With the establishment of the Academy and the Museum, we reaffirm our belief in our collective strength, creating history together as a nation. Remembering the spirit of our Constituent Assembly members, we aim to remind our students and the nation of the power of being part of something greater than oneself and to inspire progress for our country. We want to highlight the profound impact that unity and shared purpose can achieve,” he said.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar made this momentous announcement on August 15, 2024, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and mark its 75th anniversary with the establishment of the Constitution Academy and the Rights and Freedoms Museum at the University.

“The Constitution Academy and the Rights and Freedoms Museum – built by O.P. Jindal Global University – is a remarkable effort to showcase the Constitution of India as the living, breathing and growing document it truly is. Seventy-five years since its adoption, the Constitution continues to inspire Indians, including intellectuals, legal practitioners, historians, artists, activists and most importantly, everyday citizens. Our vision for this museum is to showcase both the making and the makers of the Constitution of India, This includes the Constituent Assembly members who created this document, ordinary citizens who sought their constitutional rights, lawmakers who initiated essential amendments as well as lawyers and judges responsible for landmark judgments that have shaped modern India. JGU will witness a historic moment when the Constitution Academy is inaugurated on November 26, 2024, to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India,” he said.

To encourage the youth in India, who are the leaders of tomorrow, the Constitution of India serves as a beacon of knowledge and an established path which will also govern the future of our country. The first-of-its-kind Constitution Academy is an ambitious project which has never been envisaged by any other institution in India. Grand in scope, with an expansive vision, the Constitution Academy will be a living testament to our democratic governance structure which has instilled India with glory and triumph in its foundational principles. The unique academy is being built as a modern and contemporary museum reflecting the current perspectives and interpretations of various aspects associated with the Constitution of India. For a newly independent nation, India needed a formal structure to define its aspirations and plan for future governance based on global democratic principles. This timeless document has guided our country towards equality, development, balance, and growth while protecting its people and staying true to India’s spirit as a free and independent nation.

In a world where rights and freedoms are constantly evolving, it is crucial to ensure that the Constitution remains our guiding light, helping our youth and citizens understand the journey and the struggles of our young nation.

The Constitution Academy will celebrate India’s journey as a free nation over the past 75 years using the language of sound and light.

“We have a past to remember, a present to sustain, and a future to build. The Academy will be the repository of the essentials of being in the nation and being for the nation. It is the sanctum of nation-building energies. As the first institutional museum celebrating the Constitution of India, it will be designed both as a virtual memory and a museum chronicling the journey towards the creation of the Republic of India. The Academy will be a site for preserving memories of a desire for freedoms and rights and it will gather and display the memories of the self-becoming of a nation. It will speak the tales of the freedom struggle; sing the songs of the sacrifices; enact the drama of the rise of a nation. It will light the mind, resonate in your heart and colour your dreams by spectacularly recreating the constitutional journey. While the museum will house extensive historical data associated with the making of the Constitution, it will be more than just an archive of documents showcasing what happened before November 26, 1949,” said Professor C. Raj Kumar.

The museum will be a key destination for understanding the Constitution, with sections dedicated to each part of the document and its significance. It will feature profiles of every Constituent Assembly member along with spirited debates and deliberations that refined and created a robust manuscript ahead of its time. Through many formats -- textual, audio-visual and experiential -- we aim to ignite visitors’ interest in the Constitution, its evolution and its various components. We hope to spark explorations and deliberations on the rights and freedoms made available to us. The art featured in the museum, anticipated to be a major attraction, will include both pieces from the original handcrafted document and artworks inspired by the Constitution.

The academy and museum has been curated by Anjchita B. Nair, CEO, Culture and Head, Centre for Museums. She emphasises how the academy steers away from the typical unidirectional tone taken by conventional museums, using a multitude of formats for innovative storytelling.

“The idea behind the space is to demystify the Constitution and make it accessible to wider audiences. Apart from being an avenue for learning that ignites people’s curiosities, we seek to instil a sense of pride and awe in the Constitution of India. The focus is on understanding the intent of the makers of the Constitution and appreciating the tumultuous journey we have undertaken in the last 75 years,” she said.

The Academy will also house an archive of expert interviews that delve into various aspects of the Constitution, particularly the evolution of fundamental rights guaranteed to citizens of India. This shall be a dynamic archive that will continue to grow with the Constitution. A Children's Corner, with its interactive installations, quizzing stations, graphic pamphlets and novels shall introduce these complex concepts in a fun, experiential and accessible manner. The Constitution Academy is not merely an endeavour to document Constitutional heritage but one that also contributes to it. On the 75th Constitution Day, we will honour the legacy of those who crafted this remarkable charter and ensure it remains a vibrant guide for future generations.

