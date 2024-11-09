Jemimah Rodrigues credits backing from Brisbane Heat teammates for classy 61-run knock

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues has attributed her elegant 61-run knock to the support she got from her Brisbane Heat teammates Grace Harris and Laura Harris, which helped her play a pivotal role in the side’s 8-run win over defending champion Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Jemimah anchored the Heat’s innings with a stylish 61 runs off 40 balls at the Gabba, hitting seven fours and a six, helping them reach 175/6, which is now the highest WBBL score at this venue. The performance earned her the Player of the Match award, as the Heat ended their three-game losing streak at their home ground and moved up to third place in the standings.

Jemimah’s start to the 2024 WBBL was far from ideal, as she only managed scores of 45, 13, and 5. But a text message from the Harris sisters gave her the boost she needed. “Both of them texted me and said, ‘Jemi, you know, your over extra-cover drive is the best. Don’t stop yourself from playing that. Even if you get out, it’s fine. But just keep dominating’,” the Indian star added.

“So, I think that really helped me in today’s knock - just to have that kind of backing firstly from your team, and that the team still believes in you. At the same time, just they are like, no, we are still going to take the positive route, and play positive cricket and bat with intent,” said Jemimah in a select virtual interaction after the match ended.

She also noted the WBBL has taught her a lot about the Australian mindset of going all out with the bat. “There is a saying always that, if there are two options, always take the positive one. So, I think that is something I have also been really working on in my game,” she said. “Just to have people around you after two failures, sometimes, I had those doubts - should I still play with this mindset? Should I not? They were like, just go all out, and that really helped me. This is something that I will take with me 100%. Hopefully, bring it out with the Aussies, and just continue to do well.”

Jemimah’s maiden fifty for the Heat was marked by absolute clarity of getting her runs from every single area of the ground, via moving at the crease and producing wonderful shots, with the uppercut off Tahlia McGrath and staying really low to get a scoop off Orla Prendergast being the standout moments.

For Jemimah, batting with clarity is a combination of reading the pitch, recognising the team’s needs, and having the confidence and self-backing to contribute positively to the team’s success.

“Every pitch plays differently. Every bowler bowls differently. So, firstly, that bowler bowling on that particular pitch, what’s going to happen? So, it’s assessing the conditions and which shots are on for me,” she said. “I try to keep it as simple as possible. I know I say a lot of things, and I move too, but I have three options. I know it’s a lot to think about. But in my head, I am very sorted. Once I move, if the bowler bowls down the leg, I know the gap is here.”

“If the bowler bowls straight on the path, I know I can go straight. If the bowler bowls outside-off, I know I can take them on, over cover. So, it is something I have been working on having an all-round game. Just having that backing is really helping me,” she added.

She further explained the impact of having the opportunities to perform well in various leagues has had on her ability to contribute by adapting her batting styles, especially when she’s back in the national set-up. “As a player, just playing matches and as a batter, scoring runs wherever you play gives you a lot of confidence. Whether it’s WBBL or even if I go play a practice match with the under-12 boys, runs are runs for a batter.”

“So, 100%, just going out there, scoring in leagues, playing in challenging and different conditions for different teams, against different bowling attacks, and having various plans - there is so much going on and it’s just so nice that I have the opportunity.”

“I am very grateful to Brisbane Heat for picking me up and that I get to play, because the more I play such tournaments and matches, the more I learn more about my game, and get more strategies.”

“Every time you play, there is a new strategy coming up with the bowlers. So, it just keeps me also ticking when I think about the game or how I need to improve the game going forward. I know the plans of the bowlers when they come to me so I can prepare accordingly,” she said.

“At the same time, when it comes to the Indian team, I am ready to bat anywhere even if it’s number eleven. It is all about what combination works and in the end, I just want the Indian team to win. I am saying that I have batted at most of the numbers and I know pretty much with my game that I can score at any order. So, for me, the number doesn’t matter.”

“In fact, batting at number five today helped. For India, it helped me today when I was in the last five overs because I was just telling myself, ‘Okay Jemi, it’s like you just walked in right now at No.5, how would you play for India?’ That’s what I used in the last five slog-overs that we had. So, it works both ways - it helps me here and once I go back to India, it will also help me,” she added.

Jemimah’s involvement with the Heat has resulted in a reunion with her senior India teammate Shikha Pandey and Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. The trio’s shared experience includes playing together for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. Jemimah ended by highlighting the mutual understanding the trio now possesses in terms of their cricketing positions.

“It just feels nice. Like, it’s a family away from home - the trio going everywhere and playing. It’s so nice that wherever we go, we’ve played so much cricket together. So, we understand each other’s roles and combinations. In the end, that’s what’s required when you are playing so much cricket.”

“You want to have people you have a good connection with because you’ve played so much and know your game so well. So, it’s just so much easier for Jess to lead Shikha di and even to pick me in this team, because she knows what Shikha di and I can bring to this team. So, it’s a really nice trio to have and I hope this continues. Even having Larris (Laura Harris) here, it’s nice,” Jemimah concluded.

