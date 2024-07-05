Jay Shah thanks Mumbai Police for ‘exemplary performance’, during team's Victory Parade

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The Indian cricket fans showed up in huge numbers for a massive crowd at the Marine Drive here for an opportunity to see the T20 World Cup-winning side during the Victory Parade on an open-top bus. Following the successful conduct of the event, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah took to social media to thank the brilliant work done by the Mumbai Police in helping to carry out the momentous occasion.

“I extend my deepest respect and heartfelt gratitude to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice for their exemplary performance during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your unwavering dedication, meticulous planning, and tireless efforts ensured the safety and smooth execution of the event. Your service to the nation is profoundly appreciated. Jai Hind!” read the post by Jay Shah on X.

Shah has been travelling with Team India and helped the winners, who were stuck in Barbados, charter a flight to New Delhi where the team stopped to have an interaction with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Jay Shah is not the only one to have acknowledged the great work done by the police force as Virat Kohli had earlier taken to Instagram to thank the forces.

"Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service are highly appreciated. Jai Hind !” read the caption of the post by Virat Kohli on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.