Jay Shah highlights significance of performance, statistics for players' selection

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah on Sunday highlighted the significance of focusing on performance and statistics for players' selection.

Addressing a gathering of players and enthusiasts during an event organised by the Volleyball Association in Ahmedabad, Shah also emphasised the importance of treating final matches with the same mindset as regular games.

Referring to the journey of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in constructing the world's largest cricket stadium, he recounted how the GCA initially faced challenges due to inadequate funds, but now enjoys a surplus, showcasing the organisation's resilience and determination.

"I have advice for gold medalists - after achieving one gold, focus on securing the next gold in the next tournament. We are committed to ensuring that the Volleyball team qualifies for the upcoming Olympics, particularly as we strive to host the Olympics in India in 2036," Shah asserted.

Sharing insights about his decision to increase the match fees of women cricketers and bringing it at par with the men's team, Shah said that gender discrimination can't be tolerated. "Upon entering BCCI, I noticed a significant gap in fees between male and female players. We could not tolerate gender discrimination, so we fixed equal fees for both genders through a single decision."

"Fees for one-day matches (for women's team) increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, for T20 from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and for test matches from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Now, women cricket players can earn up to Rs 40 lakh annually, and if they participate in all formats, they can potentially earn up to Rs. 3.5 crore annually," Shah elaborated.

He underscored the self-sufficiency of the BCCI and encouraged volleyball players to emulate this spirit. "BCCI doesn't rely on government grants and contributes significant tax revenues. Similarly, Volleyball players should work diligently to make the sport self-reliant."

Shah further emphasised the importance of dedication, hard work, nutrition, and rest. He advised players that performance and statistics are pivotal for progress. The BCCI Secretary cited examples of accomplished athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Virat Kohli, Dhoni, and Pragyananda, highlighting the role of statistics in shaping their illustrious careers.

He also acknowledged the "visionary approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in utilising cricket-generated funds for diverse sports development".

"GCA's establishment of a Rs 40 crore sports complex with facilities for 40 different sports, including volleyball, echoes this commitment to promoting sports across India," Shah added.

