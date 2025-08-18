Jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 18 (IANS) A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was martyred and three others injured in a powerful IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district on Monday.

The martyred jawan, Dinesh Nag, was a native of Bijapur and had joined the DRG in 2017 through direct recruitment, police officials said.

He is survived by his wife, who is currently pregnant, and their child. His body was brought to Bijapur District Hospital, where fellow officers and local residents paid their respects.

According to IG Bastar P. Sundarraj, the DRG team was conducting a foot patrol in the dense forests near Chilla Marka village when Nag inadvertently stepped on a pressure-activated IED planted by Maoists.

The explosion killed him instantly and injured three other personnel -- Bharat Dheer, Payku Hemla, and Mundru Kawasi. All three were administered first aid and are now being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical care. Their condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Nag's mortal remains were brought to Bijapur District Hospital, where tributes were paid by fellow officers and local authorities.

Indravati National Park, where Monday’s blast occurred, remains one of the most volatile zones in the Bastar division.

Security forces have gunned down at least 44 Maoists in the park this year alone, and the area continues to be a strategic stronghold for insurgents due to its dense terrain and limited state presence.

This incident marks the latest in a series of violent encounters in the insurgency-hit region.

Just days earlier, on August 13, security forces neutralised two high-profile Maoist leaders -- Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame -- in a joint operation in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki district.

Reddy, a top member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, carried a bounty of Rs 90 lakh, while Salame, secretary of the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border Division, had a bounty of Rs 26 lakh.

The coordinated operation, involving the Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, is being hailed as a major blow to Maoist operations in the Dandakaranya region and along the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border.

Weapons and Maoist-related materials were recovered from the site, and officials believe the deaths of Reddy and Salame have significantly weakened the insurgent network.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.