Japanese language courses being introduce in Assam Medical Colleges to prepare medical professionals for service in Japan: Mandaviya

Kohima, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Health and Family Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that Japanese language courses are being introduced in Assam Medical Colleges to prepare medical professionals for service in Japan.

He also announced similar plans for such courses in Nagaland.

Inaugurating the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), state’s first medical college, the Central Minister said that the medical institute is not just a medical college, it is also a research institute.

“It would not only fulfill the purpose of imparting medical education but would also address the health issues of the Naga people.”

Mandaviya, acknowledged Nagaland's enormous potential for development, highlighting the abundance of resources within the state.

He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to focus on the development of the northeast region, particularly in the healthcare sector, and reminded of the five commitments, Panch Pran, made by the Prime Minister at the Red Ford.

The Union Minister specifically mentioned the much-celebrated Hornbill Festival held in Kisama, where various tribes converge to showcase their diverse and beautiful traditions.

Mandaviya underscored that in India, healthcare is not a business or commerce but a service to others.

He cited the example of providing Hydroxychloroquine to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic as a testament to India's commitment to humanitarian service.

The Union Minister spoke about the potential for medical tourism in Nagaland, where individuals can seek treatment while also enjoying the beauty of the region.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the officers and staff of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other concerned helped in the success of accomplishing in the formation of the Institute.

The Chief Minister also hoped that the institute would prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of patients by focusing on patient-centered care.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister Paiwang Konyak said that the state has a ratio of 5,386 persons per doctor, which is one of the lowest in the country and as of date, there is an acute shortage of doctors.

Nonetheless, Paiwang said that he is optimistic that a substantial number of MBBS seats can be increased in the coming years, making affordable medical education available and mitigating the shortage of doctors in the state and country as well.

With the approval of the National Medical Council, formal classes at the NIMSR commenced on September 1 with the first batch of 100 students, and in the coming years, he envisioned Nagaland as an important destination for medical tourism offering quality health care, combined with the natural beauty of the State.

Director cum Dean, NIMSR, Soumya Chakraborty said that the active journey of NIMSR has begun with 100 MBBS students from Nagaland and other states.

NIMSR aspires to be a center of excellence in academics, research innovations, and patient care services by producing tomorrow's doctors who shall have all the attributes of the best physicians, Chakraborty said.

