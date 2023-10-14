Assam STF seizes fake currency notes worth Rs 30 lakh, 5 held

Guwahati, Oct 14 (IANS) Assam Special Task Force (STF) seized fake Indian currency notes in Guwahati worth at least Rs 30 lakh and arrested five persons, officials said on Saturday.

After getting specific information regarding the distribution and sale of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), the STF team conducted a raid at a rented home at Dakhingaon in Saukuchi Road in Guwahati.

Five people were arrested following the operation, according to police.

They have been identified as Nizam Ali, Hafizur Rahman, Abdul Rajak, Munindra Hazarika and Atikur Rahman.

Police said that Nizam Ali and Hafizur Rahman are residents of North Lakhimpur area while Abdul Rajak and Munindra Hazarika reside in Lakhimpur, and Atikur Rahman is a native of Hatigaon neighbourhood in Guwahati.

During the raid, the STF team seized fake currency notes amounting to Rs 30 lakh, six mobile phones, a vehicle and other objectionable materials.

The arrested individuals are being questioned by the police. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.