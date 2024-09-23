Japan: Death toll rises to 7 as unprecedented rainfall batters Ishikawa

Tokyo, Sep 23 (IANS) Unprecedented rainfall in Japan's Ishikawa has claimed seven lives as of Monday afternoon, with several people still missing as rescue operations continue at full speed.

The torrential downpour, which began on Saturday, has severely impacted the region, which is still recovering from a significant earthquake earlier this year.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and reassured the public that the government is making every effort to assist those affected. Addressing a press briefing, Hayashi detailed the rescue efforts and ongoing relief operations.

"As of 8:00 a.m. today, we have received reports that seven people have died, two are missing, and eight others are unaccounted for, some of whom may still have a connection to the disaster," Hayashi stated.

He emphasised that police, fire departments, and the Self-Defense Forces are conducting intensive search, rescue, and relief operations across the affected areas.

Hayashi also stated that some evacuation centres in Suzu City and Wajima City were facing shortages of essential supplies. He revealed that the prefecture had transported 2,000 servings of instant rice, 1,500 bottles of 2L water and tea, and other emergency supplies from stockpiles to Suzu City on Sunday.

Additionally, with improved weather conditions, the Self-Defense Forces were set to airlift 10,000 servings of instant rice and 8,000 portable toilets to the Machino and Monzen districts of Wajima City later in the day.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary also confirmed that in response to a request by Governor Hase, three national government officials had been dispatched to assist local authorities.

"The Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Counselor and two other officials would be sent to the region, in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's instructions to ensure comprehensive support for the affected areas," he said.

"The region is still in the recovery phase from the Noto Peninsula earthquake, and we will continue to work closely with local governments to assess and respond to the evolving needs of the disaster-hit areas," Hayashi added.

Although Japan's weather agency downgraded the heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday morning, authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant against potential floods and landslides.

The severe weather has caused widespread damage, with rescue teams and government officials working around the clock to locate the missing and deliver essential aid to the affected communities.

