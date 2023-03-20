Jane Fonda has a brutal advice for getting over a breakup

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has offered some expert advice for anyone going through the end of a relationship.

The 85-year-old, who admits she still uses her world-famous exercise video, has had her fair share of lovers and husbands although she said she did stop dating when she turned 80, reports Mirror.co.uk. The star and activist recently revealed she was in remission for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after undergoing gruelling treatment that left her struggling to keep up with her normal routine.

Speaking about her upcoming film '80 for Brady', which stars Fonda, Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields, 76, 'West Side Story' sensation Rita Moreno, 91, and her 'Grace and Frankie' co-star, Lily Tomlin, 83, she shared a method to help get over heartbreak.

"For anyone going through a painful break-up, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me," she said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday's You magazine.

She said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "Put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the f***er, snap it hard.

"It snaps you out of it - it works," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.