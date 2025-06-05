James and Agyemang named in England women's Euro squad

Burton upon Trent, June 5 (IANS) Sarina Wiegman has announced her 23-player England squad for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, with forward Lauren James included despite recent fitness concerns. The tournament will take place in Switzerland next month, where England will look to defend their European title.

James, who plays for Chelsea, has not played since April due to a hamstring injury. Still, Wiegman has opted to take a calculated risk on the 23-year-old, who has netted seven goals in 27 international appearances.

One of the most exciting selections is 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang. The Arsenal striker has just one senior cap but made an immediate impact by scoring within 41 seconds on her debut against Belgium in April. She joins six other forwards in the squad.

England’s group-stage opponents are challenging, with their campaign kicking off against 11th-ranked France on July 6. They will also face the Netherlands (ranked 10th) and Wales in what promises to be a competitive group. The final is scheduled for July 27 in Basel.

The squad also includes Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway, recently returned from a knee injury and back in action for 60 minutes last week. Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp, both recovering from knee surgeries, played in the closing weeks of the Women’s Super League season to secure their spots.

The build-up to the Euros has been far from smooth for England. Key players Mary Earps and Fran Kirby have both announced their international retirements, while World Cup 2023 captain Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection to prioritize her physical and mental health.

Of the squad that lifted the Euro 2022 trophy, nine players are missing this time - five due to retirement.

Four players have been named on the standby list: Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley, Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde Brown, Aston Villa’s Missy Bo Kearns, and Lucy Parker. They will train with the team at St George’s Park from June 16 to 30 before the final squad departs for Switzerland.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo.

