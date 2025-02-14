Jamal Musiala signs contract extension with FC Bayern Munich till 2030

Munich, Feb 14 (IANS) Jamal Musiala has signed a contract extension with FC Bayern Munich till June, 2030. The German midfielder’s contract was set to end in 2026 but will now remain with the Bavarian giants.

Musiala is one of the most sought after talents in European football and many clubs were monitoring his contract situation with Bayern.

“I’m really happy. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years. I feel at home both in Munich and at the club with our great fans. We’ve got a lot of things we want to achieve. I’m excited for everything that’s to come,” said Musiala in a statement.

Musiala moved to England as a child and spent most of his youth in the Chelsea academy. After eight years there, he joined Bayern’s U17s before a rapid rise saw him make his senior debut in May 2020 and becoming Bayern’s youngest goalscorer in the Champions League at 17 years and 363 days.

“Jamal Musiala has extended his Bayern contract through to 30 June 2030. The 21-year-old Germany international joined the club from Chelsea’s academy in summer 2019. He first spent time at the FC Bayern Campus, where he made the step up to the first team and quickly established himself at the highest level,” said Bayern.

The forward has now made 193 competitive appearances for Bayern’s first team, scoring 58 goals and providing 31 assists. Musiala has won the Bundesliga four times, three German Supercups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time in Munich.

“What a great early 125th anniversary present for the club and the fans. People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He’s a truly exceptional player. Sometimes you feel like the rules of gravity don’t apply to him. Credit to our sporting management and the board. Today is a very good day for FC Bayern,” said Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president.

In March 2021, Musiala became Germany’s fourth-youngest debutant and youngest since Uwe Seeler. He has since earned 38 senior caps, scoring seven goals and competing at Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, where he finished as the competition’s joint-top scorer.

