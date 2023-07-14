Jaishankar meets Blinken in Jakarta, discusses Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Both the leaders followed up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US last month and also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other issues of mutual geopolitical interest.

"Pleasure to meet @SecBlinken. Followed up on PM @narendramodi's recent visit to the US. Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

The foreign minister also met Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, on the sidelines of the ARF meeting.

"Appreciate the conversation today with EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF on the sidelines of the ARF meetings. Had a detailed discussion on the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Myanmar," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Fontelles, on his part, said that he had a stimulating discussion with the Indian foreign minister.

"Stimulating discussion with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on #India's G20 Presidency, upcoming EU-India summit and good momentum in our bilateral relations. In addition, we focused on Russia's war against Ukraine as well as on Myanmar and Afghanistan," Fontelles tweeted.

Jaishankar is in Jakarta to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format -- ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, scheduled from July 13-14.

After Jakarta, he will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16.

MGC, one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region, is guided by India's Act East Policy. In Bangkok, Jaishankar will also attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat on July 17.

BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation.

The retreat would discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation.

