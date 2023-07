Gurugram: Son arrested for stabbing father to death

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing his father to death after an altercation at their home in Farrukhnagar’s Balaji Colony on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh while the victim was identified as Pawan Singh (48).

Police said that on Wednesday evening Yogesh returned home in an inebriated state. He had an altercation with his father and stabbed his father with a kitchen knife and fled the spot.

Police said that at time of the incident, the other family members were not present at home.

Police said that based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife a case of murder was registered against the accused at the Farrukhnagar police station.

The knife used by the accused to commit the crime has been recovered from the spot.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken said that an altercation took place between the father and son in an inebriated state. “Yogesh, in a fit of rage, picked up a kitchen knife lying nearby and stabbed his father in the abdomen.”

He said that the accused will be produced before the Court for further proceedings.

The matter is under investigation.

