Jaddu bhaiya and I were confident that we would win: Shivam Dube on mindset in the last over of IPL 2023 final

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) India all-rounder Shivam Dube recalled his time of being at the crease during the last over of the IPL 2023 final for the Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans, saying he and Ravindra Jadeja were confident of winning the finale.

In the final which stretched to a reserve day due to rain in Ahmedabad, Jadeja smashed Mohit Sharma for a six and a four off the last two deliveries of a rain-curtailed chase to make Chennai champions and snatch the trophy from the grasp of Gujarat Titans.

"In the last over, we needed 13 runs, and both of us were power hitters at the crease - me and Jaddu bhai. We were confident we would win; that belief drove us. We didn't worry about who'd hit the winning runs.

"Mohit bhai bowled a brilliant yorker as the first ball, and though I planned a big shot to put pressure on him, he bowled the next four balls well, and we got 3 runs. Now, 10 runs were required. But still both of us had a positive intent and the belief we could do it.

"On the fifth ball, Jaddu hit a six, changing the game completely. I knew that in the IPL, you don't see players running 3 or 4 runs, especially on such a big ground it might go through a gap, and I might have to run fast.

"Also, 3 runs could lead to a super over. So, I kept myself ready, and as soon as the bat connected, I ran as fast as I could without realising that the ball had already gone for a boundary!” said Dube on JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

Dube had a wonderful time in IPL 2023 as a designated middle-order hitter for Chennai, making 418 runs in 14 innings at a strike-rate of 158.33. He was at his best in hitting against spinners, smacking 22 sixes at a strike-rate of 176.47. He further cited how role clarity given to him before the start of the tournament was crucial in his scintillating show.

"First of all, hard work is essential, but after that, you need confidence in the match. You get that from your captain, team management, and your teammates who believe that this guy can do it, that he has the capability. I think I got all three of those things.

"I was told to play freely, that I had to play my game, and my role was to maintain a good strike rate. I didn't think about like – ‘last year I scored 300, so this year I'll aim for 600’. I knew I should aim for 350-400 because I was getting the kind of batting opportunities I wanted. The CSK management is very supportive; they keep the roles clear, give confidence, and provide good practice, so everything fell into place," he added.

That good show propelled Dube to get back into India’s T20I squad after an absence of three years during the T20I series in Ireland, where he made an unbeaten 22 in the second game at Malahide. Dube is also included in India’s Asian Games squad for the men’s T20 event, happening from September 28 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

"My goal is to play for India, to represent the country, and to win the World Cup for India. The direction in which I am headed is the right one. And I do seek advice from MS Bhaiya about how he used to play, and he always tells me that the graph will go up slowly, everything will fall into place, and the time will come," Dube concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.