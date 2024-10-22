‘Jaana Samjho Na’ features blazing chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The song ‘Jaana Samjho Na’ from the upcoming multi-starrer movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It is a peppy love track featuring the sonic elements to any template Instagram viral song.

The composer and the programmers have incorporated several elements like synth-pop texture, the electronic drum-machine beats, synthesised sounds to make it palatable to a large base of listeners.

The song has been crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari. The visuals of the song features Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri as their romance shines through with their sizzling chemistry. The choreography has elements from Bengali culture like the Dhunuchi dance.

The track has been composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics penned by Aditya Rikhari.

Earlier, the makers of the film released the title track from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ featuring Pitbull and the global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan doing the Spooky slide.

The next highly anticipated song is ‘Ami Je Tomar’, the legacy song, composed by Pritam, was first used in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in the voice of Shreya Ghoshal when Vidya Balan’s character dances in trance assuming herself to be Manjulika. It was then reprised for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the voice of the superstar singer Arijit Singh.

With 2 Manjulikas this time around, it remains to be seen how and in what context the legacy track will be used.

The film also stars Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

The film is clashing with the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’ at the box-office so the fireworks are expected at the ticket windows.

