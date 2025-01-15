IWL 2024-25: Kickstart and Gokulam Kerala’s search for first win continues after a 1-1 draw

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (IANS) Fazila Ikwaput scored a goal to cancel out a strike by Sanju as Gokulam Kerala FC held Kickstart FC, leaving the two teams hunting for their maiden win in the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League (IWL) campaign after they had to settle for a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Wednesday. Sanju gave hosts Kickstart FC an early lead before Fazila Ikwaput cancelled the strike in the 36th minute.

With Kickstart FC coming into the match on the back of a 0-2 defeat to East Bengal FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC drawing their opener against Odisha FC, both teams were eager to notch up their first win of the tournament. Eventually, it resulted in a frustrating draw.

The action commenced swiftly with Kickstart FC seizing the early initiative on their home ground. They took the lead in the sixth minute when a well-executed free-kick drifted over the Gokulam defence to find Sanju. The defender demonstrated excellent poise and positioning to slot the ball into the net.

This early lead injected a burst of confidence into Kickstart FC, prompting a series of attacks aimed at doubling their advantage. Gokulam Kerala FC goalkeeper Payal Basude was pivotal during this phase, pulling off multiple saves to keep her team in the game, notably denying Kickstart’s Karishma Shirvoikar and Dangmei Grace.

As the first half progressed, the Malabarians gradually found their footing, orchestrated by the dynamic Fazila. Known for her pace and incisive runs, Ikwaput became increasingly influential on the flanks. Her efforts bore fruit in the 36th minute when she latched onto a through ball, outpacing the Kickstart defenders.

With the host goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi advancing to cut down the angle, Ikwaput remained composed and placed the ball home calmly into the back of the net to restore parity.

The equaliser set the stage for a tense second half, with both teams adopting a more measured approach to avoid conceding further. Gokulam Kerala nearly claimed the lead when Ikwaput, continuing her impressive performance, dashed down the right and set up Catherine Amo Aringo. However, Aringo’s strike rattled the woodwork, denying Gokulam a late winner.

