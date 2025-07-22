Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) After Italy's groundbreaking qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup, captain Joe Burns credited behind the scenes hard work but emphasised that it is just the beginning of their broader goals.

Burns, a former Australian Test cricketer who qualifies for the Italians through family heritage, called the moment “surreal”.

“I’m really proud of this group,” Burns told ICC Digital. “A lot of planning and preparation went into it. So it’s satisfying from that aspect from the cricket side as well.”

That planning saw the team conduct rigorous training camps in Rome and the UK, underlining their commitment to preparation. “I said to them the first day in Rome, ‘I don’t care if we’re playing Luxembourg in the first Sub-Regional game or India in a World Cup Final. I just want us to be the most prepared team in world cricket,’” Burns said.

Their tactical acumen was on full display during the European Regional Final in Voorburg. After dominant wins and a crucial upset against Scotland, Italy stood firm against tournament hosts Netherlands. Even in defeat, Burns recalibrated strategy mid-match to secure qualification.

“There were probably two games in a game there,” Burns reflected. “They outplayed us in the first 10 overs… Then from there we really just had to get a score on the board that we could defend… I knew the spinners had bowled so well in the tournament that once we got out of the Powerplay… we were going to be able to regain control.”

The contributions of players like Crishan Kalugamage and Ben Manenti were pivotal in clawing back control in that match. And while the players have delivered on the field, the coaching staff’s behind-the-scenes work has been equally vital.

Led by head coach John Davidson, Italy’s setup includes seasoned cricket figures like Dougie Brown and Irish legend Kevin O’Brien. O’Brien, who joined in 2022, has seen first-hand the team’s transformation. “I’ve seen a group of players who have grown and developed into a really close-knit group,” he said. “The common joining force with this squad is the Italian heritage.”

O’Brien praised Burns’ dedication. “Joe was meticulously prepared. He was 24/7 invested in this qualification tournament,” he said.

Burns, in turn, lauded the coaching unit’s experience navigating Associate cricket. “These guys have walked that path… The value they brought to the group, coming through the Associate pathway, is vital.”

As Italy prepare to face the likes of India and Sri Lanka at next year’s T20 World Cup, Burns welcomes the challenge. “You come to your first World Cup and you want the big stage. I'd love to be playing India in the first game in India.”

