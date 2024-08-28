IT system failure at Dutch defence ministry impacts services, Eindhoven airport

The Hague, Aug 28 (IANS) An IT system failure at the Dutch Ministry of Defence disrupted several government services on Wednesday and brought air traffic at Eindhoven Airport to a standstill.

"There are currently problems with IT networks at Defence," the ministry said on social media platform X. "The cause is not yet known. We are working on a solution," Xinhua news agency reported.

Government employees have reported login difficulties, with some services affected due to unreachable phone lines. Other departments relying on the Defence network are also facing disruptions.

Emergency services encountered issues with their communication and alarm systems; however, emergency number 112 remains operational.

The IT disruption at the Ministry of Defence also impacted Eindhoven Airport, which is the civilian section of the Eindhoven military airbase and falls under the ministry's jurisdiction.

Due to issues with the IT networks of the Ministry of Defence, air traffic at Eindhoven Airport is not possible until at least 5 p.m., the airport announced earlier before noon.

The cause of the IT failure is still under investigation. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has stated that there are no signs that national security is compromised.

