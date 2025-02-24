It’s now official that CPI-M have succumbed to PM Modi and RSS: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday slammed the latest position that the CPI-M has taken on the Narendra Modi government, holding that it cannot be labelled "a fascist regime", saying that it showed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had succumbed to the PM and the RSS.

The CPI-M, in its draft political resolution for the upcoming Party Congress, argues that even though there are neo-fascist tendencies, the Modi government cannot be called a fascist government.

"This statement from the CPI-M is the least surprising if one follows what’s happening at the backend when the CPI-M and Vijayan have always been fellow travellers of Modi and the RSS. The only difference now is that, for the first time it has come out in the open," the Congress leader said.

"This draft that has been prepared is done by politburo members from Kerala, who wish to have a pact with both Modi and the RSS. The CPI (the second-biggest party in the Vijayan-led Left government) and all the allies in the INDIA bloc have time and again declared that the Modi government is a fascist one... even when the CPI-M claims they are part of the INDIA bloc, they now give a clean chit to Modi," Satheesan added.

The CPI-M Party Congress is scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in the first week of April and before that, the draft political resolution is sent to all its state units. This document will now be discussed in the Kerala CPI-M state party conference in Kollam early next month.

However, the CPI's Kerala Secretary Binoy Viswam maintained that they have always said that PM Modi is led by the RSS and "it’s a fascist government".

"The CPI-M will have to change their stand on this issue," said Viswam.

