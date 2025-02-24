BJP shielding KCR, KT Rama Rao in phone-tapping case: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders K. Chandrasekhar Rao and K. T. Rama Rao in phone-tapping cases.

He asked why the BJP-led government at the Centre did not act on the Telangana government’s request to issue a Red Corner Notice for the phone-tapping case accused Prabhakar Rao and Sravan Kumar who fled to the United States.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad as part of the Congress party’s campaign for Legislative Council election from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also alleged that the BJP used the phone-tapping case to make the BRS back out of the MLC elections. He said BRS leaders were threatened with arrests in the case.

The Chief Minister also asked the BJP why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not arrest K.T. Rama Rao in the Formula-E race irregularities case. He remarked that the ED took away files relating to the Formula-E race and sheep scams.

He alleged a secret deal between BJP and BRS and pointed out that though BRS is not contesting the MLC polls, it is appealing to people to defeat the Congress.

Revanth Reddy addressed public meetings in Nizamabad, Mancherial and Nizamabad to campaign for Congress candidate Narender Reddy.

The Congress leader said under the secret deal between BJP and BRS, the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats while the BRS forfeited deposit in eight seats.

He also asked what the BJP had done for Telangana after winning 8 Lok Sabha seats.

Stating that the Pranahita Chevella project would have brought prosperity to Adilabad district, he said Maharashtra was not giving permission for the same.

He wanted to know why the BJP was not convincing the Maharashtra government to give permission.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was hatching conspiracies against the Congress government from his farmhouse.

“The people have already rejected the BRS and asked KCR to take rest in the farmhouse, but he is pursuing conspiracy politics,” he said.

He said the BRS which did nothing during its 10-year rule was questioning the Congress government about its 10-month rule.

Alleging that many young men and women committed suicide during BRS rule due to the unemployment problem, the Chief Minister stated that his government provided 55,163 government jobs within a short period.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government waived Rs 21,000 crore farm loans benefitting 25 lakh farmers in the state. It is also giving Rs 12,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme every year, CM Revanth Reddy said.

Alleging that KCR imposed a massive debt burden on the state exchequer, he said the Congress government was spending Rs 6,500 crore every month and Rs 75,000 crore every year to clear the debts.

“Our government borrowed Rs 65,000 crore to pay the debts incurred by the KCR government,” he said.

